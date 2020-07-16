Left Menu
COVID-19: Kejriwal interacts with Delhi MPs

According to the government, Kejriwal in the meeting said that the 'Delhi model' of fighting COVID-19 has been possible due to the collective efforts and support from all political parties, MPs, and MLAs. Kejriwal in a tweet said MLAs and MPs have contributed significantly to the battle against coronavirus here.

16-07-2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a meeting with all members of parliament from Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. According to the government, Kejriwal in the meeting said that the 'Delhi model' of fighting COVID-19 has been possible due to the collective efforts and support from all political parties, MPs, and MLAs.

Kejriwal in a tweet said MLAs and MPs have contributed significantly to the battle against coronavirus here. There are three Rajya Sabha and seven Lok Sabha MPs in the national capital. The meeting was held via video conference.

"Have been meeting all MLAs and MPs from Delhi for the last few days. There has been significant contribution by these public representatives in fight against coronavirus," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi. "Met several MLAs in the last two days. Today, spoke to all MPs. If everyone's cooperation continues in the same way, we will soon beat corona," he added.

Later, the government issued a statement, saying that in meeting, all the MPs unanimously said that they are with the Delhi government and will take all possible steps to save the people of Delhi from the pandemic. "The Delhi model was also appreciated. It was also decided that the MPs will stand united with the Delhi government to fight the novel coronavirus," the statement stated.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Twitter said he raised issues like inflated bills without taking meter readings and waiver of electricity charges for MSMEs in the meeting.

