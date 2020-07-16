Uttarkhand: SDRF rescues four missing tourists

The four tourists from Uttarkhand, who went missing while they were were en route to Triyuginarayan Temple, have been rescued by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had instructed to rescue the missing passenger, after which five SDRF teams were engaged in the rescue work.

They were contacted this afternoon, after which the SDRF team located them. All four have been brought to Triyuginarayan. (ANI)