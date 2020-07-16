Left Menu
Executive engineer suspended over indecent language in report

In-charge executive engineer P R Goyal was suspended forthwith, an official release said. Bhind Collector Virendra Singh Rawat said that Goyal had filed a follow-up report after a resident of the district approached the CM's helpline to get a borewell.

An executive engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering Department in Bhind district was suspended on Thursday for allegedly using indecent language about a person in a report. In-charge executive engineer P R Goyal was suspended forthwith, an official release said.

Bhind Collector Virendra Singh Rawat said that Goyal had filed a follow-up report after a resident of the district approached the CM's helpline to get a borewell. In his follow-up action report, Goyal allegedly used objectionable language, and as he did not give a satisfactory reply to a show-cause notice on the issue, action was taken, the release said.

