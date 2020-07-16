Executive engineer suspended over indecent language in report

An executive engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering Department in Bhind district was suspended on Thursday for allegedly using indecent language about a person in a report. In-charge executive engineer P R Goyal was suspended forthwith, an official release said.

Bhind Collector Virendra Singh Rawat said that Goyal had filed a follow-up report after a resident of the district approached the CM's helpline to get a borewell. In his follow-up action report, Goyal allegedly used objectionable language, and as he did not give a satisfactory reply to a show-cause notice on the issue, action was taken, the release said.