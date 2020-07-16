Left Menu
DSGMC passes resolution against referendum called for by Sikh separatist group

The resolution also accused SFJ, a Sikh secessionist group, of creating "mischief". "Propaganda is floating on the social media that DSGMC is supporting Referendum 2020 called by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) organisation, which is highly objectionable," stated the resolution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee(DSGMC) on Thursday distanced itself from a referendum called for by a secessionist group and termed it as highly objectionable. The Committee in a meeting attended by its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and general secretary Harmit Singh Kalka passed a resolution against 'Referendum 2020', a campaign for which has been organised by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

"DSGMC is a religious body which has nothing to do with Referendum 2020 and strongly opposes any such propaganda and movement to defame DSGMC," said the resolution passed in the meeting. The resolution also accused SFJ, a Sikh secessionist group, of creating "mischief".

"Propaganda is floating on the social media that DSGMC is supporting Referendum 2020 called by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) organisation, which is highly objectionable," stated the resolution. Meanwhile, members of the Sikh community on Thursday held a protest here against Pakistan's spy agency ISI for backing pro-Khalistan activities and the Khalistan Referendum 2020, police said.

The protestors tried to march towards the Pakistan High Commission from Teen Murti Marg. However, they were stopped near Chanakyapuri police station, a senior police officer said. The 'Referendum 2020' is an initiative of pro-Khalistan US-based group SFJ, which has been banned by the Indian government.

The Centre in a July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ as an unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

