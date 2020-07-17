Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN independent expert welcomes UK court decision to allow Shamima Begum to fight for citizenship

Shamima Begum was one of three schoolgirls who left the UK capital in 2015 to join ISIL terrorist fighters in Syria.

UN News | Updated: 17-07-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 07:31 IST
UN independent expert welcomes UK court decision to allow Shamima Begum to fight for citizenship
Ms Begum, now 20, was found last year in Camp Roj, another of Syria’s largest refugee and IDP camps, according to media reports. Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

Radicalized on British soil as a London schoolgirl, an independent UN expert welcomed a Court of Appeal ruling in the United Kingdom on Thursday, to allow 20-year-old Shamima Begum to return home from Syria to challenge the Government's removal of her citizenship.

"Citizenship is a gateway right, which enables and supports the right to have other rights, and without it, individuals are profoundly vulnerable to harm", said Fionnuala D. Ní Aoláin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.

Teen mother

Shamima Begum was one of three schoolgirls who left the UK capital in 2015 to join ISIL terrorist fighters in Syria.

Aged 15, she married an alleged ISIL combatant and gave birth to two children while still a minor, and then a third after turning 18.

All three children died, the third while they were detained at Al Hol refugee camp in northern Syria.

Ms Begum, now 20, was found last year in Camp Roj, another of Syria's largest refugee and IDP camps, according to media reports.

At that time, the UK Home Office revoked her citizenship on security grounds.

Kudos to the court

As a fundamental right under international law, it is prohibited to arbitrarily deprive a person of citizenship, the UN expert said, saying having status provided "essential protection for individuals".

According to news reports, the Court of Appeal maintained that Ms Begum had been denied a fair hearing because she could not make her case effectively, from the Syrian camp.

Ms Ní Aoláin commended the UK court for "grasping the essential and absolute importance of the right to meaningfully participate in the proceedings depriving a person of their citizenship".

She valued the "independence and thoughtfulness of the Court's review" along with its willingness "to allow for a human rights intervention, and its acknowledgement of the relevance of international law to such proceedings".

Intervention

The Special Rapporteur intervened in the case, she said, because of "the severe and irreparable consequences" of revoking citizenship to the minor when she travelled to Syria.

She described the then adolescent as "a child who may have been groomed online, and who had no meaningful capacity to participate in the legal proceedings depriving her of citizenship".

The independent UN expert was "deeply concerned" that Ms Begum – along with other women and children abandoned by their own governments - were eking out "survival in an overcrowded camp and under conditions that were inhumane and degrading that amount to torture under international law and where her right to life is under constant threat".

Repatriation response

International law not only fulfils UN Security Council resolutions but also takes into consideration the long-term security interest of States, Ms Ní Aoláin said.

"The urgent return and repatriation of foreign fighters and their families from these conflict zones is the only international law-compliant response to the increasingly complex and precarious human rights, humanitarian and security situation faced by those women, men and children", the Special Rapporteur concluded.

Independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary, and the experts are neither UN staff nor paid for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

United Airlines, pilots union reach creative deal to limit furloughs

United Airlines and its pilots union said on Thursday they had reached an agreement on two different packages aimed at reducing involuntary furloughs in the fall and keeping pilots at the ready once coronavirus-hit demand starts to pick up....

Mets' deGrom downplays back issue, aims to pitch opener

Two-time back-to-back National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom said Thursday that his back is feeling better and he plans on pitching the New York Mets opener against the Atlanta Braves on July 24. The New York ace left Tuesdays i...

Nigeria: Buhari says gold mining operations will create more than 250,000 jobs

President Muhammadu Buhari has said improved gold mining operations in the country would generate over USD500 million annually in royalties and taxes to the Government of Nigeria while creating no fewer than 250,000 jobs for citizens, accor...

Two militants killed in encounter in J-K

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of the district follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020