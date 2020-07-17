Goa: Panaji observes complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

Streets in the capital city of Goa wore a deserted look on Friday as the state observed lockdown in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The state government has announced 'Janata curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The state administration has also imposed the ban on movement of all individuals for all non-essential activities between 8 pm to 6 am till August 10. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,951 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)