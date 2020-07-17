SC refuses to entertain plea seeking directions to merge ICSE, CBSE

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for uniform education with a common syllabus and curriculum for all children aged between 6-14 years across the country. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, while hearing the PIL filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, refused to hear the plea.

Suggesting to opt "one nation one education board", the petition had also sought directions from the apex court to merge the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). "How can you ask the court to merge one board with the other? These are not the functions of the court," the bench observed and asked the petitioner to approach the government with his prayers.

The ICSE and the CBSE are national-level boards of education in the country for schools.