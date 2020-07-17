Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana encounter case: SC panel receives 1,365 affidavits

In response to a notification issued in February, the commission's office has received 1,365 affidavits, an official release said on Friday. While the family members of three people who died in the 'encounter' filed their affidavits on March 5, those of the police personnel involved in the incident were received on June 15.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:34 IST
Telangana encounter case: SC panel receives 1,365 affidavits

Over 1,300 affidavits have been received by the three-member panel formed by the Supreme Court to probe the circumstances that led to the alleged encounter of four people arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor here. In response to a notification issued in February, the commission's office has received 1,365 affidavits, an official release said on Friday.

While the family members of three people who died in the 'encounter' filed their affidavits on March 5, those of the police personnel involved in the incident were received on June 15. The judicial commission headed by former Supreme Court Judge V S Sirpurkar held its first sitting on February 3.

Subsequently, it could not meet due to the lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the nation. "As per the directions of the Commission, a public notification was issued on February 5 calling upon all persons acquainted with the incident to file before it, their respective affidavits disclosing facts within their knowledge," it said.

The four accused were arrested on November 29 last year two days after they allegedly kidnapped the veterinarian, killed her after raping and then burnt the body at Chattanpalli near here. On December 6, the Cyberabad police said all the four were killed in "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

"In response to the notification, in all 1,365 affidavits have been received by the Office of the Commission. The family members of three of the persons who died in the incident filed their affidavits on March 5. The affidavits of the Police personnel involved in the incident were received on June 15. The state government is yet to respond," the release said.

The Telangana government also constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat to look into the alleged encounter issue. As most of the records from the SIT as well as affidavits received in response to the public notice were in Telugu language, the office of the Commission got it translated to English.

The translated records running into thousands of pages were then verified and collated by the Secretary and the staff of the Commission, it added. Though the Commission was scheduled to sit on March 23 and 24, it had to be suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The committee explored the possibility and viability of conducting online hearings and sittings to complete the inquiry expeditiously. But, after considering several aspects it found that virtual hearing was not feasible as it would involve participation of several persons, witnesses deposing before it, advocates appearing for the different persons, whose security and confidentiality has to be ensured.

Despite the constraints imposed by the unexpected circumstances, the Commission is committed and has been looking for different ways to complete expeditiously, the enquiry assigned to it, the release said..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

China has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars in one of three upcoming missions to the red planet, one from the US and another by the United Arab Emirates. The Long March-5 carrier rocket is Chinas heaviest-lift launch ve...

Nigerian held for duping people on pretext of business deals

A 37-year-old Nigerian was arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of making them business partners, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Chidubem Gabriel Okafor, from Nigeria has duped four to five people duri...

Russia expects to make COVID-19 vaccine being developed in Britain -wealth fund head

Russia expects a deal with AstraZeneca for it to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the pharmaceuticals giant and Oxford University to go ahead despite allegations it has been trying to steal vaccine data, its wealth fund hea...

Karnataka CM holds meeting on COVID-19 management in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday held a meeting with the Ministers-in-charge of eight zones to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and its management in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa suggested that it should be ensured that both ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020