Nigerian held for duping people on pretext of business deals

A 37-year-old Nigerian was arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of making them business partners, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Chidubem Gabriel Okafor, from Nigeria has duped four to five people during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, they said.

He used to pose as a trader and asked people to send him herbal seeds, oils, etc. from India, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The accused told them that they will be treated as partners and will get profit share for each sale, police said.

Okafor, his girlfriend Monica and their accomplice used to ask these people to deposit money in their bank accounts for ED clearance and excise duty, he said. These bank accounts were opened on the basis of fake names and addresses, the DCP said.

Based on a tip-off, police arrested Okafor in south Delhi on Wednesday evening and recovered Rs 1,90,000, two ATM cards, and four mobile phones from his possession, Thakur said. Police received details of seven bank accounts from his mobile and it was revealed that transactions of over Rs 2 crore were made within six months, the DCP added.