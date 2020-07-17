Several Lucknow localities to be turned into containment zones

In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lucknow, all localities falling under Ashiana, Indiranagar, Sarojininagar and Ghazipur police stations will be turned into containment zones from July 20. The capital city has recorded over 500 cases of coronavirus within two days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 43,441 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, there are 15,720 active cases and 26,675 patients have been discharged/cured or have migrated.

So far, 1,046 people have died after contracting the lethal infection in the state. (ANI)