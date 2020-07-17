Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Lockdown in India may have saved 630 lives, USD 690 million, says study

The COVID-19 lockdown-led reduction in air pollution levels across five Indian cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai, may have prevented about 630 premature deaths, and saved USD 690 million in health costs in the country, according to a new study.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:48 IST
COVID-19: Lockdown in India may have saved 630 lives, USD 690 million, says study

The COVID-19 lockdown-led reduction in air pollution levels across five Indian cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai, may have prevented about 630 premature deaths, and saved USD 690 million in health costs in the country, according to a new study. Scientists, including those from the University of Surrey in the UK, assessed the levels of harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from vehicles and other sources in five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad -- since the beginning of the lockdown period.

The study, published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society, compared these lockdown PM2.5 figures from 25 March up until 11 May, with those from similar periods of the preceding five years, and found that the measure reduced pollution levels in all these places. According to the scientists, during this period, the levels of these harmful air pollutants reduced by 10 per cent in Mumbai, and by up to 54 per cent in Delhi. "The percentage reduction for the other cities ranged from 24 to 32 per cent, which were slightly smaller than the measured values for Delhi and Mumbai," the scientists noted in the study. "While the reduction in PM2.5 pollution may not be surprising, the size of the reduction should make us all take notice of the impact we have been having on the planet," said Prashant Kumar, a co-author of the study from the University of Surrey. The scientists said these reductions in PM2.5 were comparable to those reported in other cities across the world, such as in Austria's capital Vienna (60 per cent), and Shanghai (42 per cent) in China. They also calculated the monetary value of the reduced mortality due to air pollution, and found that the lowered levels of PM2.5 may have saved 630 people from premature death, and USD 690 million in health costs in India.

According to the researchers, the present lockdown situation offers observational opportunities regarding potential control systems and regulations for improved urban air quality. They said an integrated approach might help in understanding overall impacts of COVID-19 lockdown-style interventions and support the implementation of relevant policy frameworks.

"This is an opportunity for us all to discuss and debate what the 'new normal' should look like - particularly when it comes to the quality of the air we breathe," Kumar said..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Buhagiar brace fires Sydney to 3-1 win as A-League resumes

Substitute Trent Buhagiar scored a late brace in a three-minute burst to give A-League champions Sydney FC a 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix on Friday as professional soccer resumed in Australia after a four-month hiatus due to COVID-19. Th...

Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests

Security officials in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports as he attempted to flee the country to India, officials said Thursday. Mohammed Shahed, a member of the governi...

Indian-origin lawyer-poet appointed Honorary Prof of English and Law in UK

Award-winning Indian-origin poet, writer and human rights lawyer Mona Arshi was on Friday appointed Honorary Professor of English and Law by the University of Liverpool. Arshi, who was born to Sikh parents and grew up in the UK, is the winn...

Study suggests living environment may be key to longevity

The environment where you live has a significant impact on the likelihood that you will reach centenarian age person who has reached the age of 100 years, suggests a recent study. The study conducted by scientists at Washington State Univer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020