Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: 31.6 lakh people in quarantine across India, UP has the highest number

Of the total 25,602 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 11,194 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,545 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,236, Gujarat 2,089, Uttar Pradesh 1,046, Karnataka 1,032, West Bengal 1,023, Madhya Pradesh 689 and Rajasthan 538. So far 492 people have died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, 396 in Telangana, 322 in Haryana, 230 in Punjab, 222 in Jammu and Kashmir, 197 in Bihar, 79 in Odisha, 50 in Uttarakhand, 48 in Assam, 42 in Jharkhand and 37 in Kerala.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:56 IST
COVID: 31.6 lakh people in quarantine across India, UP has the highest number

A whopping 31.6 lakh people are currently in quarantine across the country as authorities made concerted efforts to check the spread of the novel coronavirus which has infected over 10 lakh people so far, officials said on Friday. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of people in quarantine among states, followed by Maharashtra, they said.

According to the latest available official estimate, more than 11 lakh people are in quarantine in Uttar Pradesh, 7.27 lakh in Maharashtra, 3.25 lakh in Gujarat and 2.4 lakh in Odisha. A total of 31.6 lakh people are currently in institutional and home quarantine across India, a Union Home Ministry official told PTI.

Suspected COVID-19 patients, asymptomatic and mild positive cases, and high-risk contacts of infected people are being kept in quarantine to curb the virus spread, officials said. Some states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam don't allow home quarantine.

In Delhi, mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are allowed home quarantine and they are being constantly monitored by experts through telephone or video calls. As many as 49,907 people are in quarantine in Haryana, 46,969 in Tamil Nadu, 41,0621 in Chhattisgarh and 25,307 in Punjab.

According to the estimate, 24,497 people are quarantined in Jharkhand, 17,858 in Karnataka, 14,596 in Delhi and 8,799 in Assam. The Home Ministry officials said states and union territories which are showing positive trends in terms of controlling the spread of the novel virus are Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The states where worrying trends continue are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, another official said. The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 10,03,832, while death toll mounted to 25,602 as on Friday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases at 2,84,281 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,56,369, Delhi at 1,18,645, Karnataka at 51,422, Gujarat at 45,481, Uttar Pradesh at 43,441 and Telangana at 41,018. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 38,044 in Andhra Pradesh, 36,117 in West Bengal, 27,174 in Rajasthan, 24,002 in Haryana, 21,764 in Bihar and 20,378 in Madhya Pradesh.

Assam has recorded 19,754 infections, Odisha 15,392 and Jammu and Kashmir 12,156 cases. Kerala has reported 10,275 coronavirus infections so far, while Punjab has 9,094 cases. Of the total 25,602 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 11,194 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,545 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,236, Gujarat 2,089, Uttar Pradesh 1,046, Karnataka 1,032, West Bengal 1,023, Madhya Pradesh 689 and Rajasthan 538.

So far 492 people have died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, 396 in Telangana, 322 in Haryana, 230 in Punjab, 222 in Jammu and Kashmir, 197 in Bihar, 79 in Odisha, 50 in Uttarakhand, 48 in Assam, 42 in Jharkhand and 37 in Kerala. India has seen a steady decline in active caseload and officials have attributed the positive development to targeted and proactive measures..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Buhagiar brace fires Sydney to 3-1 win as A-League resumes

Substitute Trent Buhagiar scored a late brace in a three-minute burst to give A-League champions Sydney FC a 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix on Friday as professional soccer resumed in Australia after a four-month hiatus due to COVID-19. Th...

Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests

Security officials in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports as he attempted to flee the country to India, officials said Thursday. Mohammed Shahed, a member of the governi...

Indian-origin lawyer-poet appointed Honorary Prof of English and Law in UK

Award-winning Indian-origin poet, writer and human rights lawyer Mona Arshi was on Friday appointed Honorary Professor of English and Law by the University of Liverpool. Arshi, who was born to Sikh parents and grew up in the UK, is the winn...

Study suggests living environment may be key to longevity

The environment where you live has a significant impact on the likelihood that you will reach centenarian age person who has reached the age of 100 years, suggests a recent study. The study conducted by scientists at Washington State Univer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020