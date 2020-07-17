K'taka opens relief centres in districts under lockdown for

The Karnataka government has decided to open relief centres in districts where the lockdown has been announced for the sake of migrant labourers and vulnerable groups and to run Shramik trains after the lockdown period is over. It has also decided to keep open one mustering centre namely Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds at Bengaluru during the lockdown period, and all those migrant workers who wish to go back to their home states through Shramik trains will be accommodated there and they will be provided with food, water and sanitation facilities as well as accommodation.

Once the lockdown period is over steps will be taken for transportation of all migrant workers to their respective home states through Shramik trains, a circular dated July 15, issued by Principal Secretary Revenue department, N Manjunatha Prasad, who is also the nodal officer on migrant issues, said. According to the circular, in Bengaluru the Labour department and the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will be jointly supplying the cooked food as well as dry ration after clearly identifying migrant workers and other vulnerable sections during the new lockdown.

In case of districts where the lockdown is announced, concerned Deputy Commissioners along with the officials of the district administration will take measures for identification and distribution of relief materials for the migrants workers and other vulnerable sections, it said. The district administrations will also open relief shelters for such people and provide them medical care.

Wherever there is a requirement, dry ration kits will also be supplied in coordination with NGOs. Listing out various measures to be taken for the benefit of migrant workers and other vulnerable sections, the circular said, the administration is also directed to make provision for installation of TV along with cable connection for the entertainment of the inmates of the shelter homes.

However, social distancing norms shall be strictly complied with. Bengaluru urban and rural areas are currently under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22.

Following Bengaluru, administrations in several other districts like Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi (only in urban areas), Bidar, Raichur (in Raichur city and Sindhanur) and Yadgir too have announced a lockdown. In Shivamogga there is a partial lockdown with restrictions in force daily from 2 pm to 5 am the next day, until further orders.