COVID-19: Set to get mother home, Maha man told she is dead

A man from Aurangabad in Maharashtra who went to hospital to bring his mother home post recovery from coronavirus infection minutes after completing a 13th day ritual of his COVID-19 victim father was told by doctors that she too had succumbed. The 38-year-old Baijipura resident said he received a phone call from his mother, admitted in Chikalthana civil hospital, at around 3:45pm on Thursday, informing that she was being discharged and he must come to pick her up.

"I had just completed my father's rituals half an hour earlier. He died 13 days ago at a government hospital while being treated for COVID-19. When I reached the civil hospital, doctors told me my mother was critical, and some time later informed me she had died," he said. "The flowers we had bought to welcome mother home had to be used for her funeral. We took her body directly to Kailasnagar crematorium. The turn of events was numbing for the entire family, especially my children who were infected but recovered after home isolation," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, hospital head Dr Sundar Kulkarni said, "We did not convey to the woman she was going to be discharged. She was to be sent home on July 17. However, she may have died of cardiac arrest. We tried out level best to save her." Former corporator Kailas Gaikwad, who reached the hospital to help the family, said the death must be probed.

