Assam jailer arrested for sexual harassment of prisoner: Police

A superintendent of a district jail in Assam has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a male prisoner, police said. Dhemaji Superintendent of Police Dhananjay P Ghanawat said, the arrest was made on a complaint by the inmate's mother at Dhemaji police station about three days ago.

"We started investigating the complaint against the Superintendent of Dhemaji district jail and found it to be true. Accordingly, we arrested him on Thursday night and produced him in court," he said. He has been remanded in judicial custody, the SP said.

A medical examination of the victim has been conducted and arrangements were made for consultation with a psychologist, Ghanawat said. This is the second arrest of a jail superintendent in the state in a week.

The in-charge of Tezpur Central Jail was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly molesting a woman and indulging in corruption, police said..