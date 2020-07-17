Left Menu
Assam struggles to remain afloat, 5 more die, 36 lakh affected; IMD forecasts more rain

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during 19th- 21st July and over Arunachal Pradesh during 19th-20th July, the IMD said. Isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Friday, the meteorological department in Lucknow said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:51 IST
Five more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Friday while millions are affected almost across the state, even as the IMD forecast increased monsoon activity over northern and northeastern parts of the country that can "accentuate" the problem. The IMD said rainfall distribution and intensity is very likely to increase over the northern and northeastern parts of the country from Saturday and Sunday, respectively, due to favourable meteorological conditions. “It may accentuate existing flood conditions and also lead to landslides in some areas of northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim,” the IMD said in a press release. In Assam, while five people died, around 36 lakh people across 28 districts are affected by flood, an official bulletin said.

One person each died in Dhubri, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Kamrup districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin. More than 39.8 lakh people in 27 of the 33 districts in the state were affected by the deluge on Thursday, it said. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 102. While 76 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the bulletin said.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government to pay urgent attention to the situation in flood-devastated Assam and offer maximum aid to the state. The Dalai Lama has also expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and devastation of properties due to flooding in parts of Assam. The Buddhist spiritual leader has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciating the relief and rescue efforts of the government and expressing solidarity with the suffering masses.

Arsenal Football Club also said it stood by the people of Assam during this trying time. In a short video message posted in its Instagram account, the English football club appealed to the people of Assam to "stay strong".

On social media, people shared videos and photos from the flood-hit areas. Some of them showed floodwaters gushing through streets and alleys, threatening to wash away everything on its away. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over northwest India during 18th -20th July, and over northeast and adjoining east India during 18th -21st July, the IMD said. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during 19th- 21st July and over Arunachal Pradesh during 19th-20th July, the IMD said.

Isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Friday, the meteorological department in Lucknow said. Thunderstorm and lightning occurred at some places in western districts of the state. The weatherman has warned rain and thundershowers at a number of places in the state on Saturday. The IMD also said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at a few places over Bihar during over the next two days.

In its bulletin issued at 8 pm, the IMD also said moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and north coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours..

