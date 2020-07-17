New Secretariat complex should enhance state's prestige: Rao

Left Menu
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the proposednew Secretariat building complex should be built in such a way that it would enhance the prestige of the State and have all the necessary facilities and utilities which are required in the headquarters of state administration.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the proposednew Secretariat building complex should be built in such a way that it would enhance the prestige of the State and have all the necessary facilities and utilities which are required in the headquarters of state administration. In a relief to the TRSgovernment,theTelanganaHigh Court today dismissed a petition challenging the demolition of the old state secretariat buildings.

"The new Telangana State Secretariat Building Complex should reflect the Telangana culture and prestige. At the same time, it should have all the facilities.

Along with the Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretary and all the Secretaries should discharge their duties and function from there. Like in the past, they should not be placed at different locations," an official release quoted him as saying.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the issue, said the ministers and their secretaries should function from one place. Observing that a block would be constructed for all the departmental heads near the secretariat, he said the entire state government machinery would then be located at one place.

The "inner side" of the Secretariat should be as beautiful and dignified as the outer, having all facilities, the chief minister said. He asked the officials to decide on the facilities and utilities and invite tenders for it.

The state government has indicated that the new secretariat, which would come up in about seven lakh sq ft, would cost around Rs 400 crore and it has decided to equip the new one with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features. PTI SJR WELCOME SJR WELCOME

