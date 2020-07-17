Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday bringing respite to the people from the sultry weather.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm with rain in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places in Delhi, Meerut, Siyana, Jhajjar, Charkhidadri, Bhiwani, Gohana, Jind, Mehem, Hodal, Panipat, Palwal, Jattari, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Rohtak, Ghaziabad during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted at around 1 pm today. (ANI)