COVID-19 case count in Nagpur up by 125 to 2,774

COVID-19 case count in Nagpur up by 125 to 2,774PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:40 IST
Nagpur district in Maharashtrareported 125 new coronavirus cases on Friday, that took itstally of patients to 2,774, officials said
The virus has so far claimed the lives of 45 people inthe district. While 29 of them were from Nagpur, 16 otherswere from outside the district, an official statement said
Till now, as many as 1,733 people have recovered fromthe infection, it added.
