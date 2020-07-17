COVID-19 case count in Nagpur up by 125 to 2,774

Nagpur district in Maharashtrareported 125 new coronavirus cases on Friday, that took itstally of patients to 2,774, officials said

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 45 people inthe district. While 29 of them were from Nagpur, 16 otherswere from outside the district, an official statement said

Till now, as many as 1,733 people have recovered fromthe infection, it added.