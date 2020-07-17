Left Menu
Jharkhand orders mandatory registration of inbound/outbound travellers from Jul 20

The state has logged a total of 4,783 confirmed cases till Friday, while 42 people have died due to virus in the state so far. "Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days observing guidelines issued by Department of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education in this regard," it said.

Updated: 17-07-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jharkhand government on Friday issued an order making it mandatory for every person coming in or going out of the state by air, rail and road from Monday to furnish their personal details on a designated government portal. The order states that if the travellers fail to comply with the directions, they will be liable to be proceeded against legal action.

In addition to compulsory registration, the order also directed individuals coming/returning from Jharkhand to stay in home quarantine for 14 days and observe health protocols. The order, issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, said the registration of personal details on www.jharkhandtravel.nic.in shall preferably be done before his/her departure for Jharkhand and in any case not later than the day of arrival in the state.

This order shall come into effect from July 20, it said. Jharkhand is also witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. The state has logged a total of 4,783 confirmed cases till Friday, while 42 people have died due to virus in the state so far.

"Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days observing guidelines issued by Department of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education in this regard," it said. The order, however, said the above directions shall not apply to drivers and helpers of commercial vehicles involved in cargo movement, personnel of airlines operating in and out of the state, people passing through the state during inter- state movement and government of India, including its undertakings, officials on government duties.

It, however, asked them to comply with the guidelines communicated vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Office Memorandum dated 24.05.2020 pertaining to domestic travel. The order said the district administration shall take all necessary measures to ensure the compliance of the directions and all the instructions issued from time to time with regard to home quarantine.

"In case the district administration comes to the conclusion that the conditions at the home of the person are not appropriate for home quarantine, or the concerned person is not following the guidelines of home quarantine, in such condition it is authorised to put the person in institution/paid quarantine," it said. "When the person (not a resident of Jharkhand and fully asymptomatic) had come to Jharkhand only for business/official purpose and is travelling shall comply with the guidelines communicated vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Office Memorandum dated 24.5.2020 pertaining to domestic travel," it added.

The railways and civil aviation authorities in the state shall share the passenger manifest in the format as desired by the Secretary, Department of Transport and Civil Aviation. Flights are coming to Ranchi airport from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Patna among others. Trains from different destinations are plying to and fro from different stations of the state.

Any person violating the directions will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, said the order..

