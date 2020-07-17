Latur video about lake work, not gram panchayat: Official

Latur video about lake work, not gram panchayat: OfficialPTI | Latur | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:56 IST
A probe into a viral video of avillage meeting by Latur authorities ruled out corruptionrelated to the local gram panchayat, a senior official said onFriday
The video shows a man announcing Rs 1.75 lakh as partof a bid, which gave rise to speculation among people that thebid was for a seat in the gram panchayat in Kolnur in Jalkottehsil in Latur
"We carried out a probe. The video is incomplete. Wespoke to villagers and found out the meeting was held for thevillage lake and development works," additional collectorArvind Lokhande told PTI.
