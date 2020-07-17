Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latur video about lake work, not gram panchayat: Official

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:56 IST
Latur video about lake work, not gram panchayat: Official

A probe into a viral video of avillage meeting by Latur authorities ruled out corruptionrelated to the local gram panchayat, a senior official said onFriday

The video shows a man announcing Rs 1.75 lakh as partof a bid, which gave rise to speculation among people that thebid was for a seat in the gram panchayat in Kolnur in Jalkottehsil in Latur

"We carried out a probe. The video is incomplete. Wespoke to villagers and found out the meeting was held for thevillage lake and development works," additional collectorArvind Lokhande told PTI.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram and A&N islands

Five medium-intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands, while three quakes rocked the northeastern state of Mizoram on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Four of the quakes of over 4.5 magnitude occurred withi...

Argentina to ease Buenos Aires restrictions after nearly four months of tight lockdown

Argentina will gradually loosen a lockdown that has lasted nearly four months in and around Buenos Aires, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday, after tougher restrictions since the start of July helped slow the spread of new COVID-19 ...

Georgia politicians clash over masks as Chicago unveils hybrid school reopening plan

A national debate over whether to require face coverings to slow the coronavirus pandemic boiled over in the U.S. state of Georgia on Friday, after Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlantas mayor to prevent her from mandating masks. Kemps clash wit...

Venezuela: UN report highlights criminal control of mining area, and wider justice concerns

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that Venezuelan authorities had failed to investigate crimes linked to the industry, in the region of Arco Minero del Orinoco, including extortion, amputation and miners being buried alive. UN Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020