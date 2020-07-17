Couple, son killed in Pak shelling in JK
Three members of a family were killed when Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas and civilian places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:17 IST
Three members of a family were killed when Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas and civilian places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said. "At around 2120 hours on Friday, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to shelling of mortars along the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch district," a defence spokesperson said.
Pakistan army also shelled heavily the hamlets along the LoC in Khari Karmara sector, officials said. A shell landed on a house in Karmara village in which Mohd Rafiq (58), his wife Rafia Bi (50) and son Irfan (15) died on the spot, they said, adding that some houses have been damaged and a few people injured.
"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the officials said. Firing and shelling between the two sides were going on when the last report came in. PTI AB RDM RDM.
- READ MORE ON:
- Line of Control
- Pakistani
- Indian Army
- Poonch
- Kashmir
- Pakistani Army
- Irfan
- Gulpur
ALSO READ
We are fortunate to have 'veers' in Indian Army, Narendra Modi Ji as Prime Minister: Anupam Kher
Pak FM talks to Chinese counterpart; discusses Kashmir, Afghan issues
Wards at India's largest COVID-19 hospital to be named after Indian Army soldiers killed in Galwan clash, says DRDO
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in JK's Poonch