NIA arrests key accused in Handwara drugs case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested key accused Afaq Ahmad Wani in the Handwara drugs case pertaining to seizure of 21 kg of heroin and cash amount of Rs 1,35,89,850 from the members of a drugs syndicate operating in the state. He was arrested from Srinagar.

Earlier on June 11, Handwara police intercepted a vehicle without a registration number plate, which was going towards Handwara from Baramulla, according to a press release by NIA. The vehicle was being driven by Abdul Momin Peer, and during the search a black coloured bag was found under the front seat of the vehicle from which cash amounting to Rs 20,01,000 and heroin weighing 6.200 kg were seized and the driver was arrested.

Subsequently, the J-K Police had arrested two more accused persons Iftiqar Andrabi and Peer Islam-ul-Haq. Houses of the accused were searched leading to the recovery of more cash and Heroin. "Accused Afaq Ahmad Wani was working as Branch Manager at Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank, Handwara branch, and was absconding since June 11. He was located and arrested from his hide-out in Srinagar on July 16. Earlier, cash amount of Rs 30,30,000 and Heroin weighing 3.200 kg was seized from his house at Handwara," read the release.

"Investigation so far has revealed that the accused persons were smuggling drugs and psychotropic substances in huge quantities through the LoC and the proceeds of sale were used to finance the activities of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba operating in the valley," it added. Further investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)