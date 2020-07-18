Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram and A&N islands

Five medium-intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands, while three quakes rocked the northeastern state of Mizoram on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude also occurred in Mizoram's Champhai district at 3.56 pm, the NCS said. Two more quakes of magnitudes 5.1 and 3.7 occurred at 10.03 pm and 10.35 pm respectively in the northeastern state, it added..

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 18-07-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 00:19 IST
Eight medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram and A&N islands
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five medium-intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands, while three quakes rocked the northeastern state of Mizoram on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Four of the quakes of over 4.5 magnitude occurred within a span of nearly five hours. According to the NCS, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

Another quake of 5.1 magnitude hit the archipelago at 6.59 pm at a depth of 62 kilometres. The third earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred at 7.33 pm at a depth of 10 kms, the NCS said. The fourth quake of 5 magnitude occurred at 8.12 pm at a depth of 185 kms, it said, adding, the fifth quake of magnitude 4.5 hit at 11.15 pm at a depth of 10 kms. The northeast and the Andaman and Nicobar islands are high-seismic zones.

J L Gautam, Head (Operations) of the NCS, said it is not unusual for the Andaman and Nicobar islands to witness high tremors in a short span of time. Last year, 50 tremors were recorded within 2-3 days, he added. An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude also occurred in Mizoram's Champhai district at 3.56 pm, the NCS said.

Two more quakes of magnitudes 5.1 and 3.7 occurred at 10.03 pm and 10.35 pm respectively in the northeastern state, it added.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Bolivian city, people buy fake - and toxic - virus cure

Long lines form every morning in one of the Bolivian cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic as desperate people wait to buy small bottles of chlorine dioxide, a toxic bleaching agent that has been falsely touted as a cure for COVID-...

Soccer-MLS delays launch of three expansion teams due to COVID-19

Major League Soccer has unveiled a revised expansion timeline with three of its four new teams inaugural seasons delayed by one year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte, originally scheduled to begin playing in the MLS next sea...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher as traders weigh stimulus and virus worries

The SP 500 ended higher on Friday as investors weighed the prospect of more fiscal stimulus against fears of further business disruptions due to a record rise in COVID-19 cases.Netflix tumbled 6.5 after the video streaming service forecast ...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 237,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 237,743 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020