Mizoram hit by ninth quake in one month

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday, the ninth quake to rock the state in the last one month, officials said. No loss of life and property was reported, they said. The earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and its epicentre was 33 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-07-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 00:28 IST
Mizoram hit by ninth quake in one month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday, the ninth quake to rock the state in the last one month, officials said. No loss of life and property was reported, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and its epicentre was 33 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.

The tremors were felt in several villages along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, Champhai District Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zuali told PTI. The state has witnessed a series of quakes ranging from 4.2 to 5.5 magnitude in the last one month, the officials said.

On July 10, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had asked the Centre to send seismologists or geo-physicists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to assess the ground situation and ascertain the cause of the quakes in the state.

