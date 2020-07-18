Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wartime sexual violence a ‘psychological weapon’, sets back cause of peace

Sexual violence is used as a war tactic and a political tool to dehumanize, destabilize and forcibly displace populations across the globe, the UN’s expert on the issue told the Security Council on Friday, pressing countries to adopt a survivor-centred approach that ensures victims will not be forgotten.

UN News | Updated: 18-07-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 02:04 IST
Wartime sexual violence a ‘psychological weapon’, sets back cause of peace

"This is a crime that shreds the very fabric that binds communities together, leaving social cohesion and safety nets threadbare," said Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Wartime sexual violence is a biological weapon, a psychological weapon, an expression of male dominance over women, she said, "a crime that sets back the cause of gender equality and the cause of peace."

Updating the Council on the Secretary-General's report, she said it documents almost 3,000 UN-verified cases committed over the course of a single year, the vast majority of them (89 per cent) targeting women and girls.

Accordingly, it emphasizes the imperative of a survivor-centred approach, she said, as articulated by the Council in resolution 2467 (2019), which requires tailored solutions that build resilience, restore voice and choice to survivors, and address the diverse experiences of all affected individuals.

'Countless' stories shrouded in silence

"War does not speak with just one voice", she cautioned, pointing to "countless" stories that are shrouded in silence and left off the historical record. Diverse life experiences must inform policy, operational and funding decisions. "If these decisions are not gender-based in their design, they will be gender-biased and exclusionary in their effect," she assured.

Ms. Patten also drew attention to the problem of underreporting, which is often linked with fear of stigmatization and reprisals, lack of access to the justice system and harmful social norms around honour, shame and victim-blame.

She called for decisive action to empower survivors and those at risk, through enhanced resourcing and quality service-provision. Acting on reports and information received is also important for bringing parties into compliance with international norms. In addition, greater accountability would serve as a "critical pillar of prevention and deterrence", ensuring that when parties fail to comply with their commitments, they are duly held to account.

Prevention is the best response, she said. But the Council has struggled to measure – or even define – progress on the prevention pillar of this agenda. "We must keep these crimes and their perpetrators in the spotlight of international scrutiny," she insisted.

Jolie spotlights child survivors

Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, on Sexual violence in conflict, broadly agreed. "Entrenched discrimination in society and the gendered impact of sexual violence demands that actions are taken for survivors."

She acknowledged that resolution 2467 (2019) was the first to place survivors and their needs at the centre of all action. But words are promises.

"What counts, is if those promises are kept", she said. Having met child survivors everywhere, she said there is no country, rich or poor, that should not take a hard look at its own laws, agencies, immediate reporting, treatment of survivors and social attitudes.

Services for Yazidis fall 'far short'

Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, delivers remarks to a Security Council meeting on sexual violence in conflict., by UN Photo/Evan Schneider

She drew particular attention to the plight of Yazidi women and children in Iraq, who were abducted, enslaved and tortured by the thousands by ISIL terrorists in 2014. Many children were murdered. Nearly 2,000 returned and now suffer from post-traumatic stress. Many had witnessed the murder of their relatives and the rape of their mothers.

Yet, there are "very few" services available for Yazidi child survivors and children born of rape, she said. According to a new Amnesty International report, psychosocial services for Yazidi children fall "far short" of meeting their long-term specialist needs.

"I have heard this replicated in every conflict setting that I have visited for nearly 20 years with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)", Ms. Jolie said, stressing that the lack of services flows from the international community's failure to provide the funding or political will.

Chronic under-funding

Sexual and gender-based violence is the most chronically under-funded sector of United Nations humanitarian appeals and receives less than 1 per cent of humanitarian assistance. "Think of how many lives could be saved if we simply doubled that percentage."

She described today's world as one where child survivors live with stigma, gaslighting and fear of retaliation at the hands of powerful perpetrators. More often than not, including in Syria and Myanmar, not a single perpetrator of alleged systematic conflict-related sexual violence has been held to account.

"These are all choices, choices of the Member States," she said, pressing countries to "do the hard work" of supporting survivors, changing laws and attitudes, and bringing perpetrators to account.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 antibody test passes first major trials in UK with 98.6% accuracy- Telegraph

British ministers are making plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a version backed by the UK government passed its first major trials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.The fingerprick tests, ...

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years. Lewis, an Alabama sharecroppers...

Twitter says attackers downloaded data from up to 8 non-verified accounts

Twitter Inc said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts. The company said httpsbit.ly3eAuwuE th...

HC notice to minister on plea over hiding cases for passport

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on a plea filed by a former legislator, alleging that the Congress leader had not disclosed the criminal cases pending against him while applying for passpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020