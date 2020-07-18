Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Special collides with car in Bihar, 2 dead

Two people died in a car on Saturday after it was hit by Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Special train while illegally crossing the railway tracks, informed the Indian Railways. "None of the passengers travelling in the train is affected and there is no disruption in rail traffic. The train left for its onwards journey to Gaya at 9:37 am," informed Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East-Central Railways (ECR).

As per the press release issued by the Railways, a vehicle collided with train number 02365, Patna Ranchi Janshatabdi Special while attempting to illegally cross the railway tracks at an un-authorized location on Patna-Gaya section. The accident happened between Potahi and Nadwan, about 20 kilometres south of Patna, the release stated. According to the CPRO, the local police were informed immediately and the bodies were cleared from the site. "SPARMV (Self Propelled Accident Relief Mobile Vehicles) along with a team of doctors left for the site from Danapur at 7:35 am. DRM/DNR along with senior officials of the division are at the site," he added.

Kumar further informed that the accident was a clear case of trespass, and carelessness on part of the road vehicle driver. (ANI)