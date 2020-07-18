Odisha reports 591 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 591 new COVID-19 cases, informed the State Health Department on Saturday. With the addition of new cases, the total number of cases in Odisha is now at 16,701, including 5,259 active cases and 11,330 recovered.

A total of 86 fatalities have been recorded in the state due to coronavirus. With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases includes 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated, and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.