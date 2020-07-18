C'garh govt imposes penalties for violating lockdown norms

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday decided to impose penalties ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places and violating home quarantine and social distancing measures, an official said. The government had earlier fixed a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing face masks in public places.

For violating home quarantine instructions, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed. Owners of commercial institutions and shops will be liable to pay Rs 200 in a penalty if social distancing protocols are flouted in their facilities, the official said.

As per a notification issued in this regard by the Health department, nayab tehsildars, assistant sub-inspectors, and officers authorized by district magistrates concerned will be designated for recovering fine from violators, he said. Non-payment of penalty will attract legal action under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, he added.

It is mandatory for every person to wear face masks or face cover in public places, offices, workplaces, factories, hospitals, markets, crowded places, and streets. Similarly, every person will have to wear face masks or cover while traveling by two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the official said.