Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh govt imposes penalties for violating lockdown norms

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday decided to impose penalties ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places and violating home quarantine and social distancing measures, an official said. The government had earlier fixed a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing face masks in public places. For violating home quarantine instructions, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:13 IST
C'garh govt imposes penalties for violating lockdown norms
Representative image

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday decided to impose penalties ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places and violating home quarantine and social distancing measures, an official said. The government had earlier fixed a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing face masks in public places.

For violating home quarantine instructions, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed. Owners of commercial institutions and shops will be liable to pay Rs 200 in a penalty if social distancing protocols are flouted in their facilities, the official said.

As per a notification issued in this regard by the Health department, nayab tehsildars, assistant sub-inspectors, and officers authorized by district magistrates concerned will be designated for recovering fine from violators, he said. Non-payment of penalty will attract legal action under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, he added.

It is mandatory for every person to wear face masks or face cover in public places, offices, workplaces, factories, hospitals, markets, crowded places, and streets. Similarly, every person will have to wear face masks or cover while traveling by two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the official said.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Blazers' Lillard turns to recording music inside NBA bubble

When Damian Lillard finishes his daily hoop duties for the Portland Trailblazers, he will spend most of his downtime inside the NBA bubble working on his other passion music. The All-Star point guard turned part of his suite into a mini rec...

It's the best goal I've scored: West Ham United's Declan Rice

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice on Friday local time said that the goal against Watford in the 36th minute is the best goal he has scored. The England midfielder in the first half gave the Hammers a 3-0 lead after firing a 33-yard ro...

Sushant Singh Rajput death:Aditya Chopra records his statement

Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films YRF chairman Aditya Chopra on Saturday recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, an official said. Police have sought information about a contract si...

French protesters mark death of Black man in police custody

Protesters are marching in a Paris suburb Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of a Black man in police custody, whose case has mobilised broad anger against police brutality and racial injustice. The demonstration in Beaumo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020