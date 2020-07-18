Left Menu
Lucknow: Woman self-immolates, other saved; 4 held

The Lucknow police have arrested four persons in a case in which a woman immolated herself while another attempted it in the city.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:22 IST
Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Lucknow police have arrested four persons in a case in which a woman immolated herself while another attempted it in the city. City Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey told reporters, "It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played a key role in instigating the women. We have registered an FIR against four people including MIM district president Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anup Patel."

"The accused were in touch with Kadir Khan, who instigated the two ladies to self-immolate, as by doing so their case would come into the limelight and the matter would be solved. They contacted Patel, after which a media person was contacted and it was suggested that their case be highlighted," he added. Giving further details, he said, "The case has been filed under sections 306, 505, 511 of the IPC and 7 Criminal Amendment Act. It is a case of instigating the two women for self-immolation, breaking law and order and trying to show the government in a poor light. The probe is on and more arrests will be made in this connection."

Earlier, Naveen Arora, Joint Police Commissioner (Law & Order), told reporters, "Both victims who are from Amethi, tried to self-immolate without prior information. The police acted quickly and saved one woman from getting burnt, while the other has admitted in a serious condition. The admitted woman will also be tested as per COVID norms." "The area is being constantly monitored by the police. Both the women tried to self-immolate when police personnel were changing duties. Even then they were able to save one person from being burnt," he replied when asked whether there was any lapse by the police.

When asked whether the victims were upset over a dispute, he said the case has been sent to the Amethi police. "The women were upset due to a dispute. Their complaint has been sent to the Amethi police, which will take up the case," Arora said. (ANI)

