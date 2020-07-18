Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu asks people to promote Indian tradition of living, working together

Naidu said Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar was a democrat at heart and a people's ruler who always wanted to remain in touch with them and ensure their wellbeing. Crediting him with leading India's transition to being a strong democracy and contributing to the unity and integrity of the nation, the vice president called him a perfect blend of ancient values and modernity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:55 IST
Naidu asks people to promote Indian tradition of living, working together
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday appealed to people to preserve and promote the Indian tradition of living and working together and asked them to follow the philosophy of 'sharing and caring'. Addressing an online event to mark the birth centenary celebrations of the 25th ruler of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, Naidu called for celebrating the knowledge, wisdom, patriotism, and vision of all great rulers and statesmen who shaped the history.

Describing Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar as an able administrator, the vice president said he built a strong, self-reliant, and progressive state in pre-Independence India. Naidu said Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar was a democrat at heart and a people's ruler who always wanted to remain in touch with them and ensure their wellbeing.

Crediting him with leading India's transition to be a strong democracy and contributing to the unity and integrity of the nation, the vice president called him a perfect blend of ancient values and modernity. "The greatest tribute which we can pay to stalwarts like Sri Jaya Chamaraja is to preserve and promote this grand cultural tradition of India of living together and working together, for the country, the world, and the entire humanity," he said concluding his address.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's name surfacing in Rajasthan political crisis not healthy for democracy: RJD's Manoj Jha

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Manoj Jha on Saturday said that names of BJP people surfacing for allegedly conspiring to topple the elected Rajasthan government is not a healthy sign for democracy. One party is calling itself the worlds bigges...

Cricket-Rain delays start of day three of second test in Manchester

Poor weather in Manchester delayed the start of the third day of the second test on Saturday with the West Indies trailing England by 437 runs at Old Trafford. Kraigg Brathwaite, on six not out, and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, on 14, were...

Scotland Yard officer suspended over kneeling on neck of Black man

A Scotland Yard officer has been suspended after an extremely disturbing footage emerged that appears to show him kneeling on the head and neck of a Black man during an arrest here. The video recorded in Islington area of the UK capital sho...

Blazers' Lillard turns to recording music inside NBA bubble

When Damian Lillard finishes his daily hoop duties for the Portland Trailblazers, he will spend most of his downtime inside the NBA bubble working on his other passion music. The All-Star point guard turned part of his suite into a mini rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020