Light to moderate rainfall very likely over North and South Goa
ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:39 IST
Light to moderate spells of rain are likely to occur at most parts of North Goa and South Goa districts during the next three hours (from 02:15 pm onwards), the Meteorological Centre, Goa informed on Saturday.
It predicted that rain is likely to be accompanied by winds of speed reaching up to 25-35 km/hr. Isolated locations in North and South Goa are likely to experience heavy spells.
It added that clouds are moving generally towards the east. At 02:15 pm today, rain-bearing clouds were present over talukas of the South Goa district, and they are approaching towards the coastlines of Goa from the sea. (ANI)