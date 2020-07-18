COVID-19: Antigen tests planned in Aurangabad industrial units

Industrial units inAurangabad will be part of a massive antigen test initiativeto contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region, with numberof tests expected to be in the range of 70-80,000, a seniorChamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA)functionary said on Saturday

In a joint press meet with Collector Uday Choudhari,Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad and Aurangabad civicchief Astik Kumar Pandey, former CMIA president Ram Bhogalesaid the plan will be funded jointly by the administration,industrial units and MIDC would also help

"Industrial units in Aurangabad are working with 50per cent manpower for the past 45 days. Over the next 7-10days, we will carry out antigen tests in all units. The numberof tests could reach 70-80,000. The Maharashtra IndustrialDevelopment Corporation will help us," Bhogale said.