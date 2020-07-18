Rhino strays from Kaziranga National Park after floods cause widespread devastation
A rhino strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve near the Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range in Assam on Friday. The animal stopped to take rest near the NH37 highway.ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:04 IST
A rhino strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park near the Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range in Assam. The animal was spotted near the NH37 highway, taking rest. According to Shiv Kumar, Director, Kaziranga National Park, the dive out operation is being carried out to guide the rhino back to the park.
"Our staff, along with the Nagaon police are guarding the area. Those passing through the area are requested to drive slowly and cautiously," Kumar told ANI. He added that the rhino was weak and adequate protection and veterinary support was being provided. The animal will soon be shifted to a rescue centre based on its health condition.
This incident occurred after severe flooding in Assam caused widespread devastation in several areas of the state. A total of 96 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat due to floods in the state, the Assam government informed on Saturday. (ANI)
