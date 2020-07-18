Punjab govt likely to recommend ULB polls in October

The Punjab government is likely to recommend to the state Election Commission to hold polls to 126 urban local bodies in the second week of October. However, the government will review the COVID-19 situation in the next few weeks before finalising the recommendation, according to an official statement.

As per provisions of the Punjab Municipal Act, the urban local bodies elections are to be held by September. The state has 167 urban local bodies, including 13 municipal corporations. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, at a meeting with ministers, pointed out that the pandemic was projected to peak in Punjab in September, and hence it would be better to take into account all developments on that front before finalising the recommendation to be made to the Election Commission. The meeting ruled out the possibility of conducting the polls next month in view of a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

The ministers took note of the fact that the procurement and festival season will start towards mid-October, and therefore it would not be feasible to hold the elections during that period. All the ministers, however, agreed that the polls should be held at the earliest possible. Minister of Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs, Elections Brahm Mohindra informed the meeting that his department will complete all work related to 'wardbandi' (delimitation of wards) by the end of July.

Women will have 50 per cent reservation in the polls in line with the state government's policy, Mohindra said, adding that his department will be fully ready well in time for the polls..