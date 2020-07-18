Mumbai: Man arrested for killing teen boy after scuffle

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing his teen neighbour in Mumbai, the breakthrough coming within 24 hours of the murder case being registered, an official said on Saturday. The body of the 13-year-old boy was found on Friday afternoon by passersby near Dharivali bridge in Malad west, an official said.

"Teams from Malvani police station and Crime Branch began probe, which included getting details of missing person complaints filed lately. We found such a case in Aarey police station. We identified the body as that of Vijayanand Kamlesh Yadav. His parents identified the clothes and footwear," he said. His father Kamlesh told us the family had a scuffle with a neighbour, identified as Karan Bahadur, over wall construction recently, after which the latter was questioned, the official said.

Bahadur is a masseur and autorickshaw driver, he added. "Bahadur said he took Vijayanand to Malvani in his autorickshaw and then slit his throat. He has been arrested and will be handed over to Aarey police for further probe," the official informed.