Now a modular container ICU to be put to use in the fight against COVID

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:22 IST
A private firm here has developed a mobile modular container intensive care unit to facilitate treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to a release, Rinac India Limited, which has developed it, has donated some units to the government as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19.

Each container has five beds. Entry of health officials will be through an air lock and patients through a different door.There will be two doors for patients and it can be increased if needed.

ICUs are fitted with cameras to monitor online from a centralized monitoring station, thereby limiting the exposure of the health personnel, the press release said. There is a toilet attached inside each of these modular ICUs.

The modular containers won the appreciation of Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who called it a unique idea, which would be taken anywhere easily. "On a pilot basis, the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of setting up Covid Care Centres, said that 10 modular container ICUs will be deployed at the KC General Hospital in Malleshwaram," the release issued by his office said.

Dr Narayan said that these mobile ICUs donated by Rinac will be useful, particularly in times of crisis like Covid-19 or any natural calamities.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

