Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increase rapid-antigen testing in state: Uttar Pradesh CM

People who have shown suspected symptoms of COVID-19 during house-to-house screenings should be tested using the rapid-antigen method, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:26 IST
Increase rapid-antigen testing in state: Uttar Pradesh CM
"This will help in developing an effective method of treatment," Adityanath said during a meeting with officials at his official residence here. Image Credit: ANI

People who have shown suspected symptoms of COVID-19 during house-to-house screenings should be tested using the rapid-antigen method, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. He also asked doctors to study the case history of patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

"This will help in developing an effective method of treatment," Adityanath said during a meeting with officials at his official residence here. The chief minister also directed them to increase testing in the state through the rapid-antigen method.

"People who are found to be having suspected symptoms of COVID-19 during house-to-house medical screenings should be subjected to rapid-antigen testing. Once the infection is confirmed, they will be admitted to COVID hospitals," he said. Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that such people are being tested using both the rapid-antigen or the RT-PCR methods.

Chief Minister Adityanath also issued orders to increase the number of ambulances in each district of Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the state government. "Integrated Command and Control Centres should be established in every district, and through this, monitoring of the operation of ambulances, medical screening, survey work and various other activities pertaining to the prevention of COVID-19, will be done," he said.

Adityanath also directed officials to ensure contact tracing is done in an organised manner. "Till now no effective medicine or vaccine has been developed, hence to prevent the infection from spreading, it is necessary to exercise caution and stay alert. People should be told that they should not leave their houses until it becomes very much necessary. If one person is moving out, then he or she should wear a mask and adhere to social distancing," he said.

He also said that the two-day special cleanliness and sanitisation campaign should be effectively implemented in the state on Saturday and Sunday. The chief minister said that spraying of anti-larva chemicals and fogging should be done during the drive to prevent vector-borne diseases. Testing of purity of drinking water and cleaning of water tanks should be accorded special care, Adityanath said. He also directed the officials to put an end to water-logging and asked the departments of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Health and Medical Education to work in tandem to check the COVID-19 and vector-borne diseases.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Measures in place to detect fake news, hate speech, objectionable content: Facebook to HC

Online social media platform Facebook has claimed in the Delhi High Court that it has put in place measures like community standards, third-party fact-checkers, reporting tools and artificial intelligence to detect and prevent the spread of...

Chances for deal at EU summit on Saturday "very slim" - diplomat

Chances of a deal on a coronavirus economic recovery scheme at a Eurooean Union summit on Saturday are very slim, a diplomat from an EU members state said, after two full days of talks failed to produce a breakthrough.The chance is very sli...

Pension for freedom fighters in Puducherry enhanced

Puducherry, July 18 PTI The monthly pension for freedom fighters has been increased by the Puducherry administration. They will now get Rs 9,000 as against Rs 8,000 earlier, said a press release from the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedis offi...

BCCI Apex Council: Fresh tender for apparel contract, domestic conundrum

The BCCI will soon invite fresh tender for national teams apparel sponsorship deal with rights holder Nike deciding against renewing their contract, which will expire in September. The BCCI Apex Council met on Friday to decide on a number o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020