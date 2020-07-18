Helpline of power supply company shut after virus hits staff

Eight employees of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) have tested positive for coronavirus and the company has shut its helpline down for the next 48 hours. "Eight staff of BESCOM helpline have tested COVID-19 positive, so the BESCOM helpline 1912 is completely sealed and will not be operational for 48 hours," said the BESCOM in a statement on Friday.

It has appealed to consumers to contact the field officers for any electricity-related issues. The details of the officers are available on the website www.bescom.karnataka.gov.in.