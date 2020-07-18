Over 47 acres prime state land retrieved in Jammu

Authorities retrieved over 47 acres of prime state land from illegal encroachment in a village here on Saturday, officials said. The retrieved state land located along the national highway is worth Rs 60 crore as per the current stamp duty rates, an official spokesman said.

During nearly the three-hour-long drive, he said a joint team of revenue and police officers demolished big structures and plinths raised illegally over the state land in Dawara village near Mohmaya temple, he said. Earlier, on the basis of a complaint of Divisional Forest Office, Urban Forestry Division Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan had ordered demarcation of land under illegal constructions near the temple, the spokesman said.

A commission of the revenue officials along with officials of the forest department completed the demarcation and worked out illegal encroachment on the land, he added. Based upon the report of the assistant commissioner (Revenue) Jammu, the deputy commissioner directed for immediate eviction of unauthorised encroachers over the state land by launching an anti-encroachment drive in the area, the spokesman said.