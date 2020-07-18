Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 50 cr spent on flood management measures: Pb CM

Observing that heavy inflow at the Bhakra dam last year due to the melting snow had caused floods in the state, the chief minister said several proactive measures have been taken this year. The Bhakra Beas Management Board was asked to increase the outflow to create a flood cushion and the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan were also requested to do the same, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:22 IST
Rs 50 cr spent on flood management measures: Pb CM
Cleaning of 1,400 km of the total 2,100 km of drains in the state is complete while the remaining stretch is being cleaned expeditiously, Singh said during the 'Ask Captain' Facebook interaction. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said his government has spent Rs 50 crore on widespread flood management measures including cleaning of the drains to prevent flooding during the monsoon season. Cleaning of 1,400 km of the total 2,100 km of drains in the state is complete while the remaining stretch is being cleaned expeditiously, Singh said during the 'Ask Captain' Facebook interaction.

Another 42 projects of flood protection are in full swing at critical sites, he said. Observing that heavy inflow at the Bhakra dam last year due to the melting snow had caused floods in the state, the chief minister said several proactive measures have been taken this year.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board was asked to increase the outflow to create a flood cushion and the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan were also requested to do the same, he said. As a result, outflows had increased to 30,000 cusecs two months back, he said. Singh further said the Pong dam is rainfed only and the outflows have increased to the level of 15,000 cusecs, with reservoir level being 1335 ft which is 8 feet higher than last year.

In the case of the Ranjit Sagar Dam, the outflows have increased to 14,664 cusecs and the reservoir level is 512 metre which is about one foot higher than the previous year.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi says Centre behaving like Chamberlain amid LAC tensions

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Centre of behaving like former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain -- who was considered as a weak leader by many -- with regard to the tensions at the Line of Actual Control LAC. He a...

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

NFL training camps will open as scheduled amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced in a memo on Saturday. NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email to all 32 NFL clubs general mana...

BCCI Apex Council: Fresh tender for apparel contract, domestic conundrum

The BCCI will soon invite fresh tender for national teams apparel sponsorship deal with rights holder Nike deciding against renewing their contract, which will expire in September. The BCCI Apex Council met on Friday to decide on a number o...

Ladakh records 2nd COVID-19 death, eight fresh cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ladakh rose to two on Saturday after one more person succumbed to the disease, while eight fresh cases pushed the tally in the union territory to 1,159, officials said. The 82-year-old man from Hardas villa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020