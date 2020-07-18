4 labourers die while cleaning chemical waste tank in Ahmedabad

In a tragic incident, four labourers died while cleaning a chemical waste tank in a textile factory in Ahmedabad's Dholka district, here on Saturday. The incident took place while the workers were cleaning a chemical waste tank at a unit of Chirpal Group of Companies near Simej-Dholi villages of Dholka tehsil.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural, Nitesh Pandey told ANI, "Four labourers were cleaning a chemical waste tank. During which, the gas from the chemical waste tank leaked and labourers died due to the gas released from the chemical waste. The process to register the FIR is being done and an investigation is also underway." More details are awaited. (ANI)