WB reports 2,198 new COVID-19 cases, 27 fatalities in last 24 hours

2,198 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The total count for Coronavirus cases surged to 40,209 in West Bengal including 23,539 recoveries and 1,076 deaths, said the state Health Department on Saturday.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 58.54 per cent in the state, said the Health Department. 6,89,813 samples have been tested so far, they added. (ANI)