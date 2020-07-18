Goa reports 180 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,484
With 180 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa, the tally rose to 3,484 in the state on Saturday.
Of these, 1,425 cases are active, as stated by the Health Department.
A total of 21 patients have died due to the disease in the state till date, said the State Health Department. (ANI)
