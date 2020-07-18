2 die of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, death toll rises to 48

Jharkhand reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 48 in the state, a government bulletin said. The two deceased were from Dhanbad district, the bulletin said. A total of 275 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the tally to 5,385, including 2,681 active cases. As many as 2,656 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate is 0.89 per cent while the recovery rate in the state is 49.39 per cent, according to the bulletin. Meanwhile, four people working at the Jharkhand High Court tested positive for the virus on Saturday following which the premises is being sanitised, Jharkhand Advocate Association’s Treasurer Dhiraj Kumar said. He said swab samples of 50 to 100 staff of the court were being tested everyday. A police department release said that till Friday a total of 179 police officials and staff were found infected by COVID-19.