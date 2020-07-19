Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have taken up issue of Jammu toll plaza with Transport Minister: Jitendra Singh

He said this during the District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for Udhampur and Reasi districts. During the meeting, Singh informed that he had taken up with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari the issue of Ban toll plaza payable by the commuters travelling to Jammu, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 00:00 IST
Have taken up issue of Jammu toll plaza with Transport Minister: Jitendra Singh
The minister was also given a detailed update on the progress of the first of its kind “river Devika rejuvenation” project. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said he has taken up with his ministerial colleague and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari the issue of high charges at Jammu's Ban toll plaza. He said this during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for Udhampur and Reasi districts.

During the meeting, Singh informed that he had taken up with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari the issue of Ban toll plaza payable by the commuters travelling to Jammu, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. He asked the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a detailed document and hold discussion with the Jammu-based project director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to work out various options. Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, also directed for the issue of 'Baridars' to be taken up with the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Baridars are the group of traditional local residents who were caretakers of the shrine before the trust was formed, officials said.

They have demanded some privileges, the officials said. In the DISHA meeting of district Udhampur, a detailed presentation was made by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla, in addition to an update on various development works including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Central Road Fund (CRF) project. Singh is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

The minister was also given a detailed update on the progress of the first of its kind "river Devika rejuvenation" project. On the occasion, Singh also laid the foundation stone of new Devika Park online. He advised that a study should be conducted to determine which of the industrial sector units should be preferably set up in Udhampur, considering its existing resources, geographical location and requirements, so that products from here would have markets across the country. In the DISHA meeting of district Reasi, Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib made a presentation to give an update about various development projects, central schemes and the works related to the MP fund. Presidents and chairpersons of different municipal and local bodies, Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons and senior officers from different state departments attended the meetings.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Properties of Mathura's hardcore criminals to be confiscated, says police

Intensifying its offensive against hardcore criminals in Mathura, the police will soon start confiscating their properties, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Every police station in the district will prepare a list of the top ten cr...

No plans for lockdown in West Bengal, says Chief Secretary

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday said that there are no plans to enforce a lockdown all over the state. The state government has no plans of introducing a lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in c...

When the chips are down, EU leaders get fries

As European leaders haggled in Brussels on Saturday over billions of euros to prop up their coronavirus-blighted economies, four prime ministers slipped away in search of comfort food a paper cone of Belgian fries. The snack that Americans ...

FDA gives directions for using only ICMR-approved diagnostic kits in Goa

Goa Food and Drugs Administration has urged people, chemists, and druggists that rapid diagnostic kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and DCGI must be used. The Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration has informed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020