Have taken up issue of Jammu toll plaza with Transport Minister: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said he has taken up with his ministerial colleague and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari the issue of high charges at Jammu's Ban toll plaza. He said this during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for Udhampur and Reasi districts.

During the meeting, Singh informed that he had taken up with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari the issue of Ban toll plaza payable by the commuters travelling to Jammu, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. He asked the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a detailed document and hold discussion with the Jammu-based project director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to work out various options. Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, also directed for the issue of 'Baridars' to be taken up with the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Baridars are the group of traditional local residents who were caretakers of the shrine before the trust was formed, officials said.

They have demanded some privileges, the officials said. In the DISHA meeting of district Udhampur, a detailed presentation was made by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla, in addition to an update on various development works including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Central Road Fund (CRF) project. Singh is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

The minister was also given a detailed update on the progress of the first of its kind "river Devika rejuvenation" project. On the occasion, Singh also laid the foundation stone of new Devika Park online. He advised that a study should be conducted to determine which of the industrial sector units should be preferably set up in Udhampur, considering its existing resources, geographical location and requirements, so that products from here would have markets across the country. In the DISHA meeting of district Reasi, Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib made a presentation to give an update about various development projects, central schemes and the works related to the MP fund. Presidents and chairpersons of different municipal and local bodies, Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons and senior officers from different state departments attended the meetings.