Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Properties of Mathura's hardcore criminals to be confiscated, says police

He further said any attack on a police party would invite stern punitive action. Anand, who is nodal officer for COVID-19 in district, asked business establishments to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in order to discourage the people from coming out of their homes.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-07-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 00:43 IST
UP: Properties of Mathura's hardcore criminals to be confiscated, says police

Intensifying its offensive against hardcore criminals in Mathura, the police will soon start confiscating their properties, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Every police station in the district will prepare a list of the top ten criminals in their areas, Ajay Anand, ADG Agra Zone said.

Properties of seven hardcore criminals of Mathura would be confiscated, he said. He further said any attack on a police party would invite stern punitive action.

Anand, who is nodal officer for COVID-19 in district, asked business establishments to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in order to discourage the people from coming out of their homes. Total closure on weekends would enable the breaking of chain related to infection of COVID-19, officials said. People will not get exposed to any infection if the markets are closed, he added. The officer also advised people to wear masks for their own safety as well as for the safety of their family members. He said he expected the media to play a pivotal role in spreading awareness about following social distancing norms and use of masks.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Aubameyang fires Arsenal past Man City into FA Cup final

Arsenal ambushed holders Manchester City as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final at an empty Wembley Stadium on Saturday A few days after beating Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal gave a...

Blue Jays denied in bid to play in Toronto

The Blue Jays wont be playing home games in Toronto this season after the Canadian federal government denied their request on Saturday, citing factors associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said condu...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, I...

Nirmala Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook at 3rd G20 Finance Ministers meet

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday participated in the third G20 Finance Ministers meet and discussed the global economic outlook amid the evolving COVID-19 crisis, along with other priorities of the group for this year. The Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020