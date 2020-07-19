J-K: Complete lockdown in Samba's Vijaypur tehsil till June 24

Samba district administration has ordered complete lockdown in Vijaypur tehsil from Sunday to July 24 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the order issued by Samba District Magistrate (DM) Rohit Khajuria, only essential services, including clinics, chemist shops, homeopathy shops and testing labs will remain open from 9 am to 8 pm during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir reached 13,198 on Saturday, according to the health department, Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory reported 441 new COVID-19 cases (398 in Kashmir) and 5 deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases reached 5,797 and the death toll due to the disease has reached 236. (ANI)