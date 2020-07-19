Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man dies after mini-truck gets submerged in water in central Delhi after heavy rains

A 56-year-old man died allegedly due to drowning after his mini-truck was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi, following a heavy downpour in the city on Sunday morning, police said. Meanwhile, a DTC bus and two auto-rickshaws were stuck at the Minto Bridge underpass due to waterlogging, following which three people were rescued, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 12:34 IST
Man dies after mini-truck gets submerged in water in central Delhi after heavy rains

A 56-year-old man died allegedly due to drowning after his mini-truck was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi, following a heavy downpour in the city on Sunday morning, police said. The man, identified as Kundan Kumar, was a resident of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. He was driving a Tata Ace from the New Delhi Railway Station to Connaught Place when he got stuck in the waterlogged area, they said.

While he was trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass, Kumar got stuck and allegedly died due to drowning, said a senior police officer. He used to drive the vehicle, owned by his cousin Pritam, to transport goods, police said.

Kumar used to live near a taxi stand in Shankar Market area and is survived by his wife and two daughters, they said. His body has been shifted to a mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital wherein it will be handed over to his family after post-mortem.

Police said they suspected that he died due to drowning since no external injury marks were found on his body. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in this regard, they said. The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains, which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city.

The Minto Road underpass also witnessed heavy waterlogging, following overnight heavy rains. Meanwhile, a DTC bus and two auto-rickshaws were stuck at the Minto Bridge underpass due to waterlogging, following which three people were rescued, Delhi Fire Service officials said. A call regarding the stranded vehicles at the Minto Bridge underpass was received around 7.54 am. A team from the Delhi Fire Service was rushed to the spot for rescue work, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

"A DTC bus and two autos were trapped due to water-logging. The driver and conductor of the bus and an auto driver were safely rescued by our personnel. There was no passenger in the bus," he said. The fire service personnel used a ladder to bridge the gap from a footpath and the low floor bus that was almost submerged at the heavily waterlogged underpass, to rescue the stranded. Waterlogging at the concave railway underpass (Minto Bridge) during the rainy season is a recurring issue. Incidents of vehicles getting stuck and people being rescued have been reported in the past as well.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Part of old building collapses in Panaji; three hurt

A portion of an old building collapsed in Panaji city in the early hours of Sunday after heavy rains, a fire and emergency services official said. Three people who were sleeping in the building got trapped under the debris but were rescued ...

Netflix sets release date for Tom Holland-starrer 'The Devil All the Time'

The Devil All the Time, fronted by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, is set to start streaming from September 16, Netflix has announced. The streamer made the announcement on its official Netflix Film page on Twitter.The film is based on Donald ...

Badminton World Federation approves proposal to ensure geographical, gender representation in its Council

The Badminton World Federation BWF has announced that it has approved the proposal to ensure geographical and gender representation on the BWF Council. It was approved during the BWFs 81st BWF Annual General Meeting and first virtual AGM we...

Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu, the first serving Israeli prime minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020