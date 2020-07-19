PM condoles death of US Congressman Lewis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of US Congressman and civil rights champion John Lewis, saying his legacy will continue to endure and inspire

Described as a civil rights legend, the long-time Congressman died battling cancer. He was 80. "We mourn the loss of US Congressman John Lewis, a champion of civil rights, non-violence and Gandhian values. His legacy will continue to endure and inspire," Modi tweeted.